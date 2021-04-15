Mrs. Marilyn Beatrice "Bea" Rountree, age 70 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Monday evening, April 12, 2021. She was born February 22, 1951 in Greene county Mississippi, the daughter of the late Mr. William Thomas Smith and the late Mrs. Ernestine (Brewer) Smith. Ms. Bea, as she was most affectionately known, served alongside her husband for 42 years in a Senior Pastor role. The last 18 years at West Metro Church of God in Douglasville Georgia. She was a vital part of the success they enjoyed. She was very talented, loved gardening, painting and serving others.
Mrs. Rountree is survived by her husband of almost 52 years, Mr. Roger Glenn Rountree of Douglasville, Georgia; sons and daughters-in-laws, Roger Craig and Stephanie Rountree of Cleveland, Tennessee, Brett Allen and Pam Rountree of Dallas, Georgia; sisters, Donnis Clement of Petal , Mississippi, Betty Johnston of Piave, Mississippi, Carolyn Smith of Rockland, California, brother Bill Smith of Carlton, Michigan; six grandchildren, Grayson, Cooper, Layne, Cole, Tate, and Emma-Kate Rountree; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at West Metro Church of God Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 17, 2021 from West Metro Church of God. Interment will follow at Winkenhoffer Memorial Park.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.joneswynn.com.
Jones-Wynn funeral Home of Douglasville.
