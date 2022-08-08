Marilyn Lively Mullins, 86, of Lithia Springs, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 from 12-2 p.m.

Service information

Aug 10
Visitation
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Aug 10
Funeral
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Aug 10
Interment
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
2:00PM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
11261 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
