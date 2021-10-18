Marion Cecil Harding, 82, of Douglasville, “died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Peter Harris officiating.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
