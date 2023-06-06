Mr. Marion Everett Holmes, 95, of Winston, died Monday, June 5, 2023.
A memorial service will be held in the Rosehaven Chapel on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. For those unable to attend in person, a link to the livestream of the service will be available under the ‘services’ portion of his obituary page.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, www.woundedwarriorproject.org
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.