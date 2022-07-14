Marion Garrett, 84, of Douglasville, died Monday, July 11, 2022.
A gathering of friends and family for Marion was held Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, Georgia 30134.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Garrett family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the services of Marion Garrett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.