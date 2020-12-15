Mrs. Marion Lonette Minton Lorren of Winston and Douglasville Georgia passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Thursday December 10th 2020, at the age of 85. She was born on November 21st, 1935 in Calhoun County Alabama to the late Claude Minton and Dessie Holland Minton Pettyjohn. Her Paternal Grandmother was full blooded Cherokee, a heritage of which she was very proud. She was of Christian faith, a member of several Church of Christ Churches in her early years through middle age, then later Methodist, and the Christian Church.
Marion, also known as Lonette, came from a humble and struggling upbringing during WWII and the depression, with a strong, independent mother who raised her and her younger brother on her own starting when Marion was only 10, which in turn made her a strong, independent, hardworking woman.
Marion was blessed with great intelligence and a strong will to learn as much as she could to be able to stand on her own, to make a better life for herself, while never forgetting the ones who loved her and helped her to accomplish her goals.
Marion had the opportunity to attend Berry’s secondary high school program in the ‘50’s thanks to a friend’s family who saw her potential. She skipped a grade in earlier years, and when at Berry she excelled even more, she was the class president of her class her Sophomore year in 1951. Her Senior year she had to transfer to Red Bank High School in Chattanooga Tennessee when her mother and brother had to move there, she graduated in the Spring of 1953. She enjoyed it and made friends, but always cherished her time at Berry and the things she leaned there.
While in nursing school she eloped and married Melvin T. Lorren, also known as MT or Buddy, on their unplanned 8th date, on November 12, 1955, a few days from her 20th birthday. They had known each other most of their lives, but due to him being older they were not close until her late teen years. Word had it that when she was eleven, he stated that someday he would marry her. This bond lasted a lifetime, married on this earth 61 years, now together for eternity. Their love story will last in the memory and lives of those who knew and loved them, an example of true undying love.
She became a Licensed Practical Nurse, an LPN, In the state of Tennessee on February 1st 1962. For the next 30 years she delivered babies, including her best friend’s daughter Trina on her birthday, cared for people, worked in the OR, ER, and Central Sterile in management, unbelievable nurse. Opportunities for Melvin at Atlanta Transit, MARTA, later that year in 1962, relocated them to Atlanta. She became a nurse at Crawford Long Hospital, they loved Atlanta, met friends of a lifetime. They were a modern young couple having fun, working, traveling, and just enjoying life.
They adopted a 3 day old baby girl, Jennie, in December of 1965, moved to Douglasville Georgia in 1967 to raise her on a farm. Some years later, Marion was on the opening staff of the new Douglas General Hospital, now Douglas Wellstar, she was also on the opening staff of former Parkway Regional Hospital in Douglasville.
Marion and her little family moved to Lilburn Georgia in 1977 where Jennie was attending school at Greater Atlanta Christian School. They later became members there at Campus Church of Christ, and Marion was an avid volunteer there at GAC the 8 years that Jennie attended.
Marion was a stay-at-home mom for a while, then was once again was asked to be on the opening and start up staff of another hospital, Humana Gwinnett. Also during these years she took classes and learned how to decorate cakes, and became a caterer on the side. She always enjoyed learning something new.
They moved back to Douglasville and built a house in 1988, next to their old farm. Marion went back to her favorite hospital to work, Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta, retiring from there in 1990 when Melvin retired from Marta. In 1992 they sold everything, traveled a few years, meeting many people, making many friends, then settled down in Zephyrhills, Florida in Spring of 1996. They were very happy there, but moved back to the Douglasville Georgia area around 2004, then to Centre Alabama for a few years near their lake property, and to Winston Georgia in 2011, to be near family. After Melvin passed in August 2016, she moved in with her daughter and son in law, until her passing.
Marion loved animals, art, drawing, musicals, music, traveling, sewing, crafting, hosting get togethers, baking, her family, friends, and her God. She was a strong, loving, stubborn, survivor, smart, kind, faithful person, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, friend, who was a woman well ahead of her time, a fighter until the end. She will be remembered and cherished by those who loved and knew her.
Marion is preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather, RIchard "Dick" Pettyjohn, her beloved brother Jerry L. Minton, cherished husband Melvin T. Lorren, sister Sandra Pettyjohn Julias, and many other loved ones. She is survived by her daughter Jennie Lorren Brown, son in law Joey Brown, granddaughter Kayla Jordan Brown, grandson Korey Tristan Brown, brother George “Dickie” Pettyjohn and his wife Barbara, brother Bobby Pettyjohn, beloved sisters in law Ruth Daniel Minton and Lillian Juanita Lorren Howard, Uncle Robert Holland and his wife Laquita, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Due to the Covid pandemic, a graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 20th at Highland Cemetery in Piedmont Alabama, at 1 p.m. Central Time, (2 p.m. Eastern Time). A celebration of life service will be held at a later time.
Gary McCurdy and Ron Runner will officiate.
Pallbearers: Joey Brown, Jason Bass, George Wright, Ron Runner, David Carpenter, and Dennis Stevenson.
Flowers may be sent to Dansby Heritage Chapel in Piedmont, Alabama.
Donations can be made in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org or Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary, 4525 US 78, Lilburn, GA 30047, 678-395-3453.
