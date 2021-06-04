Mariza Montenegro, 84, born Wilma Ambrosio January 7, 1937 in Restinga, SP, Brazil, passed peacefully under the care of WellStar Community Hospice May 21, 2021.
She immigrated to the US in 1965, gaining citizenship in 1974; earned her undergraduate degree in her 30’s, and finished her second Masters in her 40’s. She was a Professor of Spanish, teaching all ages from College to pre-school over her career, most notably a 20 year career at HBCU Stillman College.
She loved classical and bossa nova, and wrote songs that were performed by College and Junior High bands. She read her Bible daily, got lost in her Silver Screen movie collection, and coveted time with family.
She is survived by daughter Laurinisa Miranda, sons Georgeolimpio (Nancy) Miranda, and Cheyenne (Deborah) Miranda; grandchildren Benjamin (Ji) Hall, Nathanael Miranda, Micah (Haley) Miranda, Marina (Jonathan) Fowler, and Nicolas Miranda; and great-grandchildren Katherine and Katrina Kim and Elias Hall.
A Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. June 18th, First Presbyterian Church, 9190 Campbellton St., Douglasville, GA. Memorial Gifts for “FPC Mission Fund” may be given in her honor, in lieu of flowers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.