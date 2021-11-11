Marjorie “Margie” Jean Landers Williams, 75, of Douglasville, died Thursday, Nov. 9, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Kenneth Hennesy officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make donations: Union Grove Baptist Church, 6517 Union Grove Rd., Lithia Springs, GA 30122. Memorial Garden Fund in Memory of Margie Williams
Interment will follow at Union Grove Baptist Church in Lithia Springs.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
