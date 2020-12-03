Martha McMakin took her final promotion on November 25, 2020. Born February 13, 1935 in Norman, Oklahoma to Clyde and Marie Kirk. She was a graduate of Norman High School and Oklahoma University, where she received her Master’s Degree in library science.
She married her husband of 60 years, James “Jim” McMakin on February 29, 1960 in Reseda, California. They later moved to Atlanta where Martha served as librarian for Kennesaw State University. She was an avid perennial gardener, musician, painter and enjoyed making beautiful jewelry. Her lifelong passion for reading and career as a librarian were in natural harmony. Martha had a deep love of animals and always had a variety of dogs and cats that “adopted” her over the years. You could often find her in the garden, always with one of her dogs or cats by her side.
Martha would like to let you know that her work here is done. She received a call, a sort of an offer she couldn’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus and a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister; Sally Kirk
Martha is survived by her sister; Mary Peltier of Norman and Clydette Hastings and husband Carl of Norman as well as many nephews, nieces and friends.
We would like to thank Reminisce Center of Norman and Encompass Health for their wonderful caring staff.
When you awaken in the morning’s hush,
I am that swift uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circled flight.
I am the soft star that shines at night.
— Mary Frye
Online condolences may be shared at www.tribute.care. Donations can be made to www.alzheimers.org.
