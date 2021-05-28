Martha Ann Turner, age 74, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021. She was born March 26, 1947 in Woodland, Georgia. Martha loved taking care of her family and she loved her grandchildren more than anything in the world. The epitome of the Proverbs 31 woman, Martha was strong in her faith, loved reading the Bible and always made sure her children had their Daily Bread. She was a member of Word of Faith Cathedral, where she served on the Communion Ministry. Martha graduated from Fort Valley State University and retired after many years of service with Fulton County Department of Family and Children Services. She enjoyed being active, going to the gym, participated in walking clubs and walking around the mall. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading Christian books and watching her “stories” (soap operas).
Preceding her in death were her beloved husband of 49 years, Jesse Lamar Turner; and her parents, Willie Marvin and Jennie Bell (Hough) Ferguson.
Those left to cherish her memory are stepson, Ternard Turner (Ramona); daughter, Shantaun Turner Jones (Cedric); siblings, Willie Ralph “Pete” Ferguson, Betty Ferguson and Richard Ferguson (Janice); sister-in-law, Sheryl Spivey; and grandchildren, Chase Turner, Ava Jones and Cooper Jones.
A memorial service is being planned for July at the Riverside EpiCenter.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Martha Turner to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org or the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. at https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Martha Turner by visiting www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
