Mrs. Martha Elizabeth Cole, age 97 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Friday, August 14, 2020.
She was born December 21, 1922, in Douglas, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. John Pierce Enterkin and the late Mrs. Flossie Ethel Miles Enterkin. Mrs. Enterkin loved watching the Braves. She was a very active lady who enjoyed working in the yard, watching birds, reading, going to the mountains and beaches. Mrs. Enterkin enjoyed spending time with her family whom she loved very much.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Carl Cole; brothers, Preston Enterkin, and James Riley Enterkin; nieces and nephews, James David “Jimmy” Enterkin, Norma Garland, Diane Lively, and Billie Lee.
Mrs. Cole is survived by niece, Wanda Enterkin of Villa Rica, Georgia; sister, Bertie Lee of Douglasville, Georgia; great nieces and nephews, Monte Enterkin, Brandi Kingerter, Larry Enterkin, Jason Garland, Chad Garland; several great-great nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Private family graveside services will be held at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
