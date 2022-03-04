Martha Elizabeth Stovall, 96, passed away peacefully at home in Cumming on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
Martha was born Aug. 25, 1925, in Atlanta, and raised in Douglasville. She graduated from Douglas County High School and went on to graduate from Atlanta Business College.
Martha is predeceased by her father, Newton J. Warren; mother, Eula Mae (Simpson) Warren; and brother, Freeman Warren.
Martha is survived by her husband of
66 years, William
A. (Bill) Stovall; children, Kaye McCleskey (Bob) of Leesville, S.C.; Art Stovall (Marie) of Cumming; Toni Osborne (Charles)
of Cumming; and Robert Stovall of Atlanta. She is also survived by grandchildren, Shawn McCleskey, Duke McCleskey (Jessica), Clayton Stovall (Briana), Cole Osborne (Kendall), Slade Osborne, Macie Osborne (Jody); several great-grandchildren and one great-niece.
Martha was a lover of all animals, but most especially, cats. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter. A celebration of life for Martha will be announced by the family at a later date.
Crowell Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory, Peachtree Corners.
