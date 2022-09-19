Martha Jane Daniell Yancey, 84, wife of Robert “Bob” Yancey, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Marietta.
She and Bob had been married for 65 years.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Gladys Daniell; her sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Billy Furr, all of Winston.
Survivors include husband, Bob Yancey of Douglasville; son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Lisa Yancey; grandchildren, Allie and Mike Grimes, Will Yancey and Fiancé Karley Welch; great-grandchildren, Ben and Charlie Grimes; son and daughter-in-law, Robby and Tammy Yancey; grandchildren, Jordan and Tasha Yancey, Brooke and Bryan Harrell; great-grandchildren, Addy and Finley Yancey, Greyson and Zoe Jane Harrell; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Emily Yancey; grandchildren, Daniell and Angela Yancey, David Yancey; brother-in-law, Marion and Dottie Yancey of Villa Rica.
Jane was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She loved her many nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family members.
She lived her full life in Douglas County, graduating from Douglas County High School, where she was homecoming queen.
She and Bob were married in 1957 at Ephesus Baptist Church.
She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Douglasville.
Her occupations consisted of housewife, secretary, beautician, caterer, Mary Kay Consultant and her favorite, taxi driver for the grandkids. Jane, otherwise known as “Nana” by her grandkids, absolutely adored her grandchildren. She loved nothing more than spoiling them with treats and hugs. She loved to cook and have family gatherings at her home. Holidays were family time. She loved to decorate her house for fall and Christmas, and she even had six or seven Christmas trees for the kids. She was always shopping for her grandchildren in her many magazines.
She loved watching the Braves and Hallmark movies. But most of all she loved Jesus and spent her life living for him.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. and will receive friends again from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Douglasville.
The funeral service will be at First Baptist Church of Douglasville on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Graveside service will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville immediately following.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
