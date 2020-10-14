Mrs. Martha Jo Maddox Oglesby passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home.
Martha was born on April 19, 1928, in Atlanta, GA to the late Ray Maddox, a Shriner of Conyers, GA, and Constance Pullen, who worked for the original Nabisco Company in Atlanta. Her siblings were the late Ray Maddox Jr., and Jim Maddox of Atlanta, GA and Connie Mossy of Florida.
She was a believer in God and our savior Jesus Christ. Mrs. Oglesby lived by morals and values as well as a true love of God. She lived a full and happy life; holding true to her love and faith in God, even upon death. Martha attended Georgia State College, where she earned an Associates in Business Retail. Shortly after, she went to work for the clothing department in Sears. Eventually, she became the head stylist at the major retail store of her time, JC Penny’s. Martha was always dressed to impress, never had a bad hair day, and was always ready for any occasion.
Not only a devoted wife and mother, she was also a loving and caring Nanna. She loved her flowers and vegetable gardens and traveling with the Forester’s Group to see new places and meet new people. Martha was a positive thinker who believed if you put your mind to it, and gave it your all, you could accomplish great things. She loved her sweet tea, and if you were to misbehave, you might end up in the “broom closet.” Martha was a wonderful person with a beautiful soul. She will be missed ever so much!
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50+ years, Raymond “Ray” Waldon Oglesby of Douglasville, GA. Ray was a World War II veteran who retired from General Motors, and was a member of the American Legion Post 145 in Douglasville, GA. Martha proudly honored and supported her husband’s service to our great country! Furthermore, she is preceded in death by a grandchild, Jimmy of Carrollton, GA.
She is survived by her three children, Linda (Wayne) Kemp of Gainesville, GA, Ron (Donna) Oglesby of Carrollton, GA, and Sandi (Rob) Annunziato of Acworth, GA; her grandchildren, Lori of Broxton, GA, Christa, Ryan, and Shane of Carrollton, GA, Britney and Jacob of Acworth, GA; and two great-grandchildren, Kevin and Kayson of Broxton, GA; as well as several nieces and nephews and the many friends she met along the way.
Ecclesiastes 3:1-4 states, “to everything there is a season and a time; to every purpose under heaven. A time to be born and a time to die. A time to plant and a time to pluck up that which has been planted. A time to kill and a time to heal. A time to break down and a time to build up. A time to weep and a time to laugh. A time to mourn and a time to dance.” Martha we know you are dancing with Ray now.
“Love is greater than death. Don’t cry for me, don’t shed a tear, and when I’m gone carry on.”
From your grandchildren: If roses grow in Heaven Lord please pick a bunch for me… Place them in my Grandmother’s arms and tell her they’re from me. Tell her that I love her and I miss her and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while.
Mrs. Oglesby’s family would like to thank the team of nurses from Heaven Sent Helpers, who helped take care of Martha until her last moments. We are very grateful for their love and care.
In accordance with her wishes, Martha was cremated and is now with her beloved Ray again. No services are to be planned due to the current state of the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to be made in her honor to the American Red Cross, Metropolitan Atlanta Chapter; 1955 Monroe Dr NE Atlanta, GA 30324, www.redcross-atlanta.org.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven, Douglasville.
