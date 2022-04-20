Martha Joenne “Jo” McLendon, 68, of Lithia Springs, died Sunday, April 17, 2022.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Mike Sinyard officiating. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Douglasville.
