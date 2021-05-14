Martha Louise “Weezie” Collins, 76, of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Powder Springs with Pastor Major Dalton officiating.
Born in Anniston, AL, Mrs. Collins moved to Lithia Springs from Austell, GA in 1977. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, and was a loving wife and beloved mother and grandmother. She spent her entire life caring more for others than herself, and was a dear friend to many.
Survivors include: husband, Butch Collins; son, Rusty (Pam) Collins, Lithia Springs, GA; 4 sisters, Anne Mitchell, Austell, GA, Helen Allsup, Dallas, GA, Evelyn Jennings, Anniston, Al and Brenda Raines, Douglasville, GA; 2 grandchildren, Jackson Collins and Grant Collins.
Donations may be made in Martha Collins’ memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Online guestbook available at www.west
West Cobb Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.