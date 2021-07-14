Martha R. Lewis, 86, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021.
Mrs. Lewis, the daughter of Alvin and Reba Roach, was born in Grainger County, Tennessee but has called Douglas County home since 1964. She is predeceased by her parents and her sister, Doris Antrican.
A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Martha served as an elementary school teacher for 11 years before leaving the profession and starting a family. With them, she shared her myriad interests, wisdom and talents: in particular, cooking, sewing, gardening, decorating, and finance. Martha loved to travel. She was a woman of remarkable intelligence, resilience, determination, and grace.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dr. Howard E. Lewis, her daughter, Maria L. Bartlett and husband, Al; son, John E. Lewis and wife, Mary; her grandchildren, Anna, Andrew, Charlie, Henry and Liam; nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Oak Mountain Academy, 222 Cross Plains Road, Carrollton, GA 30134.
