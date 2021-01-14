Martha Yarbrough Kell, 82, of Winston, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, from noon until the service hour. The Funeral Service will be held in Hightower’s Chapel at 2p.m. with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating.
Interment will follow the service in Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.