Mr. Martin Kevin Tuohy, age 78, of Douglasville, Georgia and formerly of Loughrea County Galway, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 surrounded by his family and friends. He was born April 11, 1943 in Abbeyfeale County Limerick, Ireland, the son of the late Bill and Joan Tuohy. Martin was an avid volunteer in his community being a volunteer and member of many groups including the Masons, Eastern Stars, Blue Knights, Amvets, American Legion, MAPES, FOP, NRA, Fulton County Sheriff’s Department and the Union City Police Department and Courts.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret.
Martin will be deeply missed by his wife, Nancy Sue Sisson Tuohy of Douglasville and was loving Dad to his daughters Ita, Ann, Sandra and son, Kevin. He will also be missed by his daughter-in-law, Stacy and his sons-in-law Mickey and Gerry along with his ten grandchildren and sisters, Marie, Helen, Pat, Johanna, and Majella and brother, Maurice and extended family and neighbors.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville, Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn, Douglasville with Mr. Eddie Chatham and children speaking. Following the service and in accordance with Mr. Tuohy’s wishes, he will be cremated.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.