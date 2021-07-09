We respectfully announce the passing of Mr. Marvie Sam Crook, 64, of Douglasville, Georgia, formerly of Rome, on Monday July 5, 2021, at a Cobb County hospital following a brief illness.
Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Marvelous Light Christian Ministry, 2160 Lee Road, Lithia Springs, Georgia 30122 with the Rev. James Chandler presiding. Marvie will lie at the church from 11 a.m. until service hour.
Final resting place
and interment will follow at Free Liberty Cemetery.
Please keep the Crook family in your prayers.
Wright Memorial Mortuary Inc. of Rome, Georgia.
