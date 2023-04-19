Marvin Coy Walters, 79, of Buchanan, Georgia, died April 18, 2023.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

To send flowers to the family of Marvin Walters, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 21
Visitation
Friday, April 21, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 21
Service
Friday, April 21, 2023
12:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Apr 21
Interment
Friday, April 21, 2023
1:00PM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
11261 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

Trending Videos