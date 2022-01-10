Marvin Edward “Eddie” McGarity Jr., 57, of Douglasville passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Eddie was a member of Mableton Pentecostal Church and had a passion for cars.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Edward McGarity Sr. and brother, James McGarity.
Eddie is survived by his mother, Sandra McGarity; sister, Rhonda McGarity; nephews, Thomas McGarity and Cody Adams.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends for visitation Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. www.davisstruempf.com.
Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory, Austell.
