Marvin Dale Wettstein, 74, of Villa Rica, died Sunday, March 28, 2021.
The family received friends at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Carrollton, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Funeral mass was conducted Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Carrollton with Fr. Gaurav Shroff officiating. Interment followed in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations In Memory of Marvin Dale Wettstein to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.tunnel2towers.org.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.