Marvine Alexander Harden, age 87, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021. She was born March 9, 1934 in Yorkville, Georgia. Marvine sold women’s shoes for over 25 years and worked her way up to Saks Fifth Avenue, where she retired from in 1996, to spend more time with her granddaughter, Brittney. She loved working in her yard and gardening and kept her lawn up with meticulous pride. Marvine was a competitive card player and hated to lose. Although she never learned to swim, she loved going to the beach and doing water aerobics classes at Gold’s Gym. She loved her kids and grandkids fiercely, and always put her family’s needs first. Even in her final years, she always said, “Let me know if I can do anything to help you.” Her legacy is one of selfless love.
Preceding her in death were her husband, and the love of her life, Ray Harden; father, Clifford Alexander; mother, Jennie (Cole) Alexander; sisters, Lorene Camp, Christine Alexander and Wilmon Jean Alexander; son, Rick Elrod; nieces, Donna Amerson and June Maxwell.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Sherry Lee (Robert); granddaughter, Brittney Love (Steven); great-granddaughter, her “Precious Angel” Eleanor; nephews, Dumont Camp and Jackie Camp; as well as numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Marvine’s family will receive friends at the home of Robert and Sherry Lee on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. One of Marvine’s favorite things in the world to do was cook for and share a meal with her family. Please feel free to bring a favorite dish and happy memories to share. Marvine’s cremains will be placed with her beloved husband, Ray Harden, and loving son, Rick Elrod at Paulding Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Mrs. Harden to The American Heart Association, www.heart.org
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Harden family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
