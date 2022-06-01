Mary Alice Stauffer, 85, of Douglasville, GA passed away on May 29, 2022 at Tranquility Hospice in Austell, GA. Mary Alice was born on December 24, 1936 at home in Arona, PA. She was one of eight children of Ray and Mary Reamer. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Allen Reamer and his wife Mae and Ray Reamer; sisters Evelyn Gibson and her husband Chuck and Nancy Steel and her husband Gene; grandsons Eric Kittiko and Kristopher Cook; and son-in-law Jay Smith.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Larry Stauffer; brothers Barclay Reamer and Ross Reamer and his wife Frieda; sister Sally Lash and her husband Lowell; children Winnie and Paul Kittiko, Randy and Eunice Stauffer, Shari and Derrell Cook, and Darci Smith; grandchildren Katie and Thomas Willis, Becky and Josh Word, Jesse and Storey Stauffer, Daniel and Whitney Stauffer, Jessica Cook, Eric and Paula Cook, Candace Smith, MaryKate Smith, and Josh Smith; great grandchildren Connor and Claire Willis, Charlotte and Ava Word, Lori Stauffer, Kaleigh Cook, and Andrew Cook; and many nieces and nephews.
Mom graduated from Sewickley Township High School in 1954. She worked at Harrold Junior High School prior to her marriage. During her marriage she worked several part-time jobs as time allowed, but aside from that she was a homemaker, caring for us kids and creating a home where everyone was welcome. Mom lived most of her life in Greensburg, PA, moving to Lithia Springs, GA in 1985. She was a long-time volunteer at Wellstar Cobb Hospital. At the time of her passing she was a member of Pleasant Hills Baptist Church.
Mom enjoyed many things throughout her life. She was active in church, sometimes teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir. She enjoyed playing bridge and in her younger years was always in a card club. Mom was famous for her molasses crinkle cookies and hard candy. Every Christmas there are people who look forward to this candy, which is still being made by her daughters and grandchildren. She enjoyed planting and tending to flowers and a few vegetables. After moving to Georgia, she missed the rich soil of Pennsylvania. When canning tomatoes, she labeled the jars either GA or PA, depending on where the tomatoes were from.
Above all else, family was important to Mom. She was an active participant in the lives of her kids and grandkids and was a second mom to many of our friends because her home was always open and she was a good listener. Birthdays and holidays were always special and raucous occasions, but none more so than her birthday on Christmas Eve. She will be missed by all of us, but we know she is in heaven and we will see her again one day.
Donations may be made in her memory to the charity of your choice.
