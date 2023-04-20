Mary Ann Wright Deal, age 89, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, passed away on April 20, 2023. She was born in Douglasville, Georgia on April 15, 1934, daughter of the late U.B. Wright and the late Ovie Henslee Wright.
She is survived by her children: Maria Deal and Aneen Fisher (Maurice); grandchildren: Mareta Pettigrew, Billy “Trey” David Wright III; great-grandchildren: Lenea Jane Pettigrew; sister: Peggy Jo Ayers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Clarence Eldridge Deal; son: Terry Deal.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Sunday, April 23, 2023 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 3 p.m.
Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
