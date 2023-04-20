Mary Ann Wright Deal, age 89, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, passed away on April 20, 2023. She was born in Douglasville, Georgia on April 15, 1934, daughter of the late U.B. Wright and the late Ovie Henslee Wright.

She is survived by her children: Maria Deal and Aneen Fisher (Maurice); grandchildren: Mareta Pettigrew, Billy “Trey” David Wright III; great-grandchildren: Lenea Jane Pettigrew; sister: Peggy Jo Ayers.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Deal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

