Mary Bethke Harper, age 70, of Douglasville, GA passed away suddenly on Monday, August 17, 2020.
She was affectionately known as “Miss Mary” by anyone who had ever walked through the doors of Douglasville ACE Hardware. Miss Mary greeted you with a big smile and, whether it had been two days or two years she usually called you by name. Miss Mary was born on May 1, 1950 in Marietta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Harrison D. Mitchell and the late Margaret Bartlett Mitchell. Miss Mary was a 1968 graduate of Marietta High School and was a member of the Marietta First United Methodist Church. Miss Mary worked at Douglasville ACE Hardware for 33 years as their head cashier. She was an avid collector of car memorabilia and antiques. She enjoyed going to car shows, drag racing and loved her work at ACE Hardware.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Kermit R. Harper.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Scott Spears of Douglasville; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kami Bethke, Jr. of Winston; grandchildren: Daulton Spears, Blaine Bethke, and Riley Bethke.
Due to the COVID-19 Global Pandemic, and out of an abundance of caution, the public visitation will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel. Friends and family members are strongly encouraged to wear a face mask and must practice social distancing. A private burial will be held later at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
A procession will travel down Church Street and carry Miss Mary by ACE Hardware on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 9:35 a.m.
