Mary Catherine “Cathy” Davis Moss, age 78 of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021. She was born on May 30, 1942 in Little Rock, Arkansas, daughter of the late Billy and Jane Davis of DeWitt, Arkansas.
Cathy was a long-time member of Lithia Springs United Methodist Church, belonging to the Crusaders Sunday School class and the Hand Bell Choir for many years.
She was a graduate of Hendrix College and taught middle school math before beginning her stay-at-home mom career. Later she became a real estate agent with Northside Realty.
Cathy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Richard Paxton Moss of Douglasville, Georgia; daughter Amy (Chris) Bennett of Douglasville, Georgia; grandsons Andrew Bennett and Will Bennett; sisters Donna Davis and Ann Currie; several nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
Her greatest loves in life were her grandchildren, her church, music and her poodle, Sally. According to her wishes, she was cremated.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lithia Springs United Methodist Church, 3711 Temple Street, Lithia Springs, Georgia 30122.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the LSUMC Music Department, P.O. Box 627, Lithia Springs, Georgia 30122.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
