Mary Elaine (Smart) Markel, age 61, of Winston, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on October 20, 1959 to the late, James and Mildred (Gay) Smart. Mary was a member of Life Church in Lithia Springs, Georgia for many years. She was known to be full of life, loved by all, and unapologetically selfless. A generous soul, she spent many hours working on charity events and was always there for anyone in their time of need. She spent 20 fruitful years working at Kroger where she earned awards for teaching local Douglas County School children with disabilities to work at the store.
Mary really enjoyed reading romance novels and watching crime themed television shows – NCIS, CSI, and Blue Bloods. A natural nurturer, she had many “adopted” children at her home when her boys were growing up. She loved to cook and was a tremendously loving and wonderful woman and will be missed by all those blessed to know her.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by the father of her two sons, Dennis Markel.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, James Markel and Timothy (Kelly) Markel; her siblings, Perry Smart, Terry Smart, and Carrie (Larry) Arnold; her 8 grandchildren, Tresie Cross, Hunter Cross, Reid Cross, Kaden Cross, Jacy Markel, Timothy Markel, Jr., Sam Cross, and Aiden Markel; her 2 great-grandchildren, Chasen Cross and Addison Cross; and numerous loved ones, family, and friends.
The family will be having private services outside of the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, https://www.bcrf.org/
