Mary Elizabeth Bolding, 100, of Douglasville, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
She was born to the late Mr. Arthur Alexander Bennett and the late Mrs. Car Lou Lea Bruner Bennett. She retired from a career as an insurance underwriter. She was lovingly known to many as “Aunt Sister.” Mary Elizabeth was an avid gardener. For years she was known and recognized for her array of beautiful outfits and exquisite hats.
Much of her life was devoted to volunteer work, and she offered her time and energy to many different organizations. She was a volunteer in numerous capacities at First United Methodist Church of Douglasville, where she also was a charter member of the Lively Sunday School Class. She volunteered for years at “Another’s Treasures” in Villa Rica, working alongside her great niece, and also volunteered at the Cultural Arts Center of Douglasville/Douglas County. Mary Elizabeth was a long time member of the Douglas Historical Society. She was a beloved aunt to many generations of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Tillman “OT” Bolding; brothers, Herbert Bennett and Donald Bennett.
Mrs. Bolding is survived by her sister, Dot Padgett; her sister-in-law, Sara Bennett; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral home in Douglasville on Monday, May 9, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville. Dr. David Naglee will be officiating, and eulogies will be provided by Dot Padgett and Gail Padgett. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are accepted, but donations may also be made to First United Methodist Church of Douglasville in memory of Mary Elizabeth Bolding.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory of Douglasville.
