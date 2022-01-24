Mary Elizabeth Henley Underwood,
90, of Douglasville, died on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Thursday, Jan., 27, 2022, from 12-2 p.m.
The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor James Cook officiating.
Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Park Cemetery.
