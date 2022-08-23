Mary Elizabeth Kochan, age 67, of Douglasville, died Saturday morning, Aug 20th, 2022 at home with her husband by her side. She had battled cancer for several years. 

Mary (Woodard) was born on May 26, 1955 in Englewood, New Jersey to the late Capt. Edwin Udell Woodard and Frances Elizabeth Woodard (née Dickinson). Mary, who was actively involved in various art clubs, was a graduate of Miami Norland Senior High school class of 1973. 

