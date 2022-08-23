Mary Elizabeth Kochan, age 67, of Douglasville, died Saturday morning, Aug 20th, 2022 at home with her husband by her side. She had battled cancer for several years.
Mary (Woodard) was born on May 26, 1955 in Englewood, New Jersey to the late Capt. Edwin Udell Woodard and Frances Elizabeth Woodard (née Dickinson). Mary, who was actively involved in various art clubs, was a graduate of Miami Norland Senior High school class of 1973.
Mary married her husband Daniel on December 8,1997 in Douglasville. Mary always had a great love of learning and attended the University of West Georgia, studying history and philosophy. She loved her Catholic faith and enjoyed teaching classes at church as well as hosting book clubs at her home. Mary was the devoted homeschool teacher to both her children and her grandchildren. Mary’s great love was her small “homestead” where she raised chickens, grew a plentiful garden and lovingly prepared her harvest in her home. Mary’s role as a homemaker was a great joy to her, she was a perpetual decorator of her home, decorating each surface and wall showcasing her love for beautiful works of art both whimsical and spiritual.
Mary is survived by her husband Daniel; her sister Martha K. Brinkworth; her three children Veronica, Aaron and Amanda Ashley; Daughter-in-law Janna, and her nine grandchildren; Cydney, Logan, Jackson, Tayler, Aaron jr., Ethan, Jessica, Bryson, and Elayna.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Douglasville, Georgia. The burial will follow at Our Lady’s Memorial Garden Cemetery.
