Mary Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Burdette Reynolds, 82, of Douglasville, died Monday, July 13, 2020. The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home on Thursday, July 16, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Terry Braswell, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.
