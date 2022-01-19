Mary “Erlene” Moore, 93, of Douglasville, died on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, from 9-11 a.m.
The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 11 a.m. with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating.
Interment will follow at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.