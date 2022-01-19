Mary “Erlene” Moore, 93, of Douglasville, died on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, from 9-11 a.m.

The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 11 a.m. with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating.

Interment will follow at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.

Service information

Jan 20
Visitation
Thursday, January 20, 2022
8:00AM-10:00AM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jan 20
Service
Thursday, January 20, 2022
10:00AM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jan 20
Interment
Thursday, January 20, 2022
11:00AM
Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery
8445 Ephesus Church Road
Villa Rica, Ga 30180
