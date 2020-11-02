Mary Evelyn Benefield Jones, age 66, of Douglasville, GA, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
She was born in Rome, GA on March 24, 1954, to the late Robert Lee Benefield and the late Eula Virginia Fowler Benefield. She was a member of Tabernacle of Faith Baptist Church.
Evelyn loved her family and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her church and being involved with church activities but most of all, she loved to laugh.
Mary Evelyn is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Chris and Heather Jones of Villa Rica; daughter and son-in-law: Paula “P.J.” and John Bauman of Coal City, IL; grandchildren: Andrew McGouirk, Sean McGouirk, and Hallie Jones; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ray Jones; brother: Jimmy Lee Benefield; and sister: Carolyn Ann Flowers.
In accordance with her wishes, she was cremated and a Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Tabernacle of Faith Baptist Church with Pastor Jerris Flowers officiating. The family will receive friends in the church for one hour prior to the service time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Tabernacle of Faith Baptist Church, 2172 Shorehaven Street, Villa Rica, GA, 30180 or Divine Meadows Personal Care Home, 2042 Sweetwater Church Road, Douglasville, GA, 30134.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
