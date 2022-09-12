Mary Hawkins Wynn went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 2, 2022.
Mrs. Wynn was born in September, 1925, the sixth child of Oscar and Margaret Hawkins of Cumming, Ga.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mary Hawkins Wynn went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 2, 2022.
Mrs. Wynn was born in September, 1925, the sixth child of Oscar and Margaret Hawkins of Cumming, Ga.
She was a devoted Marine Corp. bride, married to Joseph D. Wynn in 1942, a top-notch salesperson for 25 years, and a cheerful, supportive Mom and Mama to her family.
Mary lived in Douglasville for many years where her friends and family enjoyed her encouraging spirit. In 2019 she moved to Princeton, TX with her daughter and son-in-law and enjoyed holding two of her six great grandchildren.
Mrs.Wynn is survived by her son and his wife, Joe D. and Steven Ann Wynn, her daughter and husband, Susan W. and David P. Tucker. Grandchildren, Joseph D. Wynn IV, John Wynn, Harrison Tucker, Dylan Tucker and great-grandchildren, Drake Wynn, Riley, Brayden, and Grayson Wynn, Rose and Dean Tucker whom she loved more than they could imagine.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.