Mrs. Mary Lyle Wood, age 92, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday evening, Oct. 9, 2020.
She was born Feb. 8, 1928, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late T. Lester Lyle and the late Gwynn Meigs Lyle.
She was a homemaker and had formerly worked as an Auxiliary Member at Emory Parkway Medical Center and was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. She attended Roopville Road Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Newton Wood; son, Michael Wood; and brother, William L. Lyle.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, David & Patricia Wood of Carrollton, Georgia and daughter and son-in-law, Marie and Richard Sparks of Jasper, Georgia; brothers and sisters-in-law: Ken and Betty Lyle and Elton and Virginia Lyle, all of Carrollton, Georgia; grandchildren: Sean and Karen Sparks, Cheryl and Jeff Davis, and Brenda and House; five great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were conducted Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Dr. Steven Peeples officiating. Music was rendered by the Rev. Bryant Turner. Members of the Circle of Friends and the Birthday Ladies of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home were seated as honorary pallbearers. Interment followed in Carroll Memory Gardens. The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday from noon until the hour of service.
Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tanner Hospice Care, P. O. Box 1136, Carrollton, Georgia, 30112.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.