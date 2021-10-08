Mary M. (Lawler) Smith age 85, of Douglasville passed away October 6. Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband of over 48 years, Thomas Ewell Smith; son, Johnny Brown; daughter, Shaquetta Smith; brothers, Larry Lawler and Noble Lawler; eight grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Leonard Brown, Shawn Smith, and Maran Smith; sisters, Dorothy Lawler, Betty Jo Bryant and Alline Taromina.
Mrs. Smith enjoyed playing Bingo at various American Legions and tending to her cactus plants. The family received friends Friday, October 8 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held in White Columns Chapel Saturday, October 9 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tommy Young officiating. Interment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park.
White Columns Chapel & Cremations, Mableton.
