Mary Nell West Mitchell, 86, of Winston, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
She was born in
Villa Rica, Georgia
on Sept. 16, 1935 to
the late Claude
Carroll and the late Florrie West Carroll. She was retired
from Mitchell Appliance. Nell
was a member of Arbor Heights Bible Church in Douglasville, Georgia.
She is survived by her children, Michael “Mike” Mitchell (Molly), Vickie Mitchell; grandchildren, Nathan Mitchell (Tiffany), Ruth DeBorde (Steven); great-grandchildren, Rylee Mitchell, Libby Mitchell, Houston Mitchell, Evie DeBorde, Ira DeBorde, James DeBorde; sister, Ernestine Hamrick; special friend and caregiver, Maria Cruz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Mitchell.
A graveside service will be held at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Matt Rayburn officiating. Nathan Mitchell, Mickey Baggett, Steven DeBorde, Ricky Hendrix, Johnny West and Phillip West will serve as Pallbearers.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
