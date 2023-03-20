Mary Rebecca Turner, age 88, of Lithia Springs went to be with her Lord Jesus on Thursday, March 16, 2023. She was born October 16, 1934 in Bowdon, GA. She is the daughter of the late Mr. Sylvester Tillman (S.T.) Chambers and the late Mrs. Cora Bell Holcomb Chambers.

Mrs. Turner enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, crocheting and most likely, if you stopped in, she would be “working a puzzle” on her card table. She was also an amazing cook. For many years she taught kindergarten at First Baptist Church of Lithia Springs. She was a fan of the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs Football.

