Mary Ruth Hall, 98, of Marietta, passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
She was born May 9, 1924 in Roswell, daughter of the late Mr. John Walter Turner and the late Mrs. Nancy Margaret Elizabeth Raines.
Mrs. Hall enjoyed gardening and shopping. She loved flowers especially roses. She also enjoyed traveling.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her daughters, Marquarett Hall and Martha Hall; several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Eddie) Cranford of Marietta, Ruby Lamp of Dallas; sons, James Hall and Charles Hall both of Douglasville; sister, Dorothy Worley of Cumming; eleven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, from 10:30-11 a.m. The funeral service will take place 11 a.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Alpharetta.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements.
