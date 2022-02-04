Mary Tatum Hose, 79, of Hiram, died on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow the service in the funeral home’s Legacy Room.
Those who wish may send condolences or share a special memory of Mary by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
