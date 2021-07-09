Mahoney obit

Maryalice Perkins Mahoney, 85, of Winston, Georgia passed away Wednesday, May

26, 2021.

She was born

April 21, 1936, in Ithaca, New York. Her mother died in childbirth and Maryalice and her

twin sister, Roseann, were placed as “practice babies”

for the Home Economics Department at

Cornell University

for the first 2 years

of their lives. They were later adopted

by their Aunt Josephine Mellberg.

She moved to

Boise, Idaho after

high school and worked as a dental assistant. She met Dennis Mahoney,

who was stationed in the Air Force at Mountain Home Air Force Base. It was

love at first sight and they married a few months later. They

had 3 sons, Douglas, Marty and Jeffrey

and were stationed

on Midway Island

and in England. They had many fond memories of those years, fishing on Midway Island and collecting antiques

in England.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Mahoney; brother, Bob Perkins; sisters, Dutchie Gainey and Roseann Erxleban.

She is survived

by her husband, Dennis Paul Mahoney of Winston, Georgia; Douglas (Janice) Mahoney and grandchildren

Caitlin Mahoney,

and Shannon

(Justin) Lewis,

Marty (Judy)

Mahoney and grandchildren Sean (Natalie) Mahoney; great-grandchildren, Kaiden and Kyleigh Mahoney; along with her much loved

nieces and nephews.

A Mass was held

at St. Theresa‘s Catholic Church. There was a Celebration of her

Life held at the home of her dear friend, Theresa Tompkins following the service. Maryalice was much loved and she will be remembered for her kindness and generosity to all

those whose lives

she touched. Rest

in peace, mom. We

love you forever.

