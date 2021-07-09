Maryalice Perkins Mahoney, 85, of Winston, Georgia passed away Wednesday, May
26, 2021.
She was born
April 21, 1936, in Ithaca, New York. Her mother died in childbirth and Maryalice and her
twin sister, Roseann, were placed as “practice babies”
for the Home Economics Department at
Cornell University
for the first 2 years
of their lives. They were later adopted
by their Aunt Josephine Mellberg.
She moved to
Boise, Idaho after
high school and worked as a dental assistant. She met Dennis Mahoney,
who was stationed in the Air Force at Mountain Home Air Force Base. It was
love at first sight and they married a few months later. They
had 3 sons, Douglas, Marty and Jeffrey
and were stationed
on Midway Island
and in England. They had many fond memories of those years, fishing on Midway Island and collecting antiques
in England.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Mahoney; brother, Bob Perkins; sisters, Dutchie Gainey and Roseann Erxleban.
She is survived
by her husband, Dennis Paul Mahoney of Winston, Georgia; Douglas (Janice) Mahoney and grandchildren
Caitlin Mahoney,
and Shannon
(Justin) Lewis,
Marty (Judy)
Mahoney and grandchildren Sean (Natalie) Mahoney; great-grandchildren, Kaiden and Kyleigh Mahoney; along with her much loved
nieces and nephews.
A Mass was held
at St. Theresa‘s Catholic Church. There was a Celebration of her
Life held at the home of her dear friend, Theresa Tompkins following the service. Maryalice was much loved and she will be remembered for her kindness and generosity to all
those whose lives
she touched. Rest
in peace, mom. We
love you forever.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family
Jones-Wynn
Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
