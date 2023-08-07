Mason Bobbie ‘Bob’ Mahaffey, age 92, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023 peacefully at his home with family after a six month illness. He was born March 19, 1931 in Rome, Georgia. The son of late Namon Mason Mahaffey and the late Lula Mae Kay Mahaffey.
Bob served in the United States Navy for twenty years, traveling the world before working with Civil Service and then working and owning businesses in the Food and Beverage Industry. He then retired and moved to Douglasville, Georgia thirty two years ago. He enjoyed traveling, watching football and spending time with his furry best friend and companion, Reese Dog.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his spouse, Clarissa Mahaffey, his son, Kevin Michael Mahaffey, his sister, Betty L. Hunt, and his brother, James Kay Mahaffey.
He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Cynthia (Cindy) and Olen (Buddy) Nelson Jr of Douglasville, Georgia, Granddaughter’s, Katelyn E. Mahaffey, Christina Daniel., and April Klamm, great grandchildren, extended family, Ka. sandra, Logan and Johnny Clark, his loving caretakers, Jackie and Madison, whom we are so grateful, his stepson and stepdaughter in law, Greg and Kari Mahaffey of Michigan and his step grandchildren and step great grands.
In keeping with Bob’s wishes, he will be cremated and no formal services are set. However, Memorial Contributions can be made to Sweetwater Creek Animal Hospital, 2785 Lee Road, Lithia Springs, Georgia 30122, (678) 838-7387.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory of Douglasville.
