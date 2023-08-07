Mason Bobbie ‘Bob’ Mahaffey, age 92, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023 peacefully at his home with family after a six month illness. He was born March 19, 1931 in Rome, Georgia. The son of late Namon Mason Mahaffey and the late Lula Mae Kay Mahaffey.

Bob served in the United States Navy for twenty years, traveling the world before working with Civil Service and then working and owning businesses in the Food and Beverage Industry. He then retired and moved to Douglasville, Georgia thirty two years ago. He enjoyed traveling, watching football and spending time with his furry best friend and companion, Reese Dog.

