Master Axel Alexander Moon, infant son of Dylan Wayne Moon and Makenzie Alexandia Gorman of Villa Rica, died Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica with Pastor Dwayne Hewett officiating. Interment will follow in Melrose Hills Memorial Park, Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
