Ray Johnson obit

Master Gunnery Sgt. Ray Curtis Johnson, U.S.

Marine Corps (Ret.), 85, of Douglasville, Georgia passed

away Tuesday,

Aug. 17, 2021.

He was born July 16, 1936, in Abingdon, Virginia. Ray graduated from University of Maryland with a

B.S. in Management. He proudly served

his country for 28 years in the United States Marine Corps and retired as a Master Gunnery Sergeant. Ray was lovingly known as “Bata” by his wife, which means baby in Filipino. He would always say “Thank you, Honey” to his wife when she would bring him food or anything he needed, and always called

her “Honey Love”

or “Ev Hun.”

Ray was

regimented in his civilian life, with

a daily routine of putting on the coffee, reading the newspaper, working sudoku puzzles and going to his garden

— seven days a

week. He loved

being outdoors

and working in his organic vegetable garden. Ray was especially proud

of his heirloom tomatoes, bitter melon, and hot peppers which he

sold at various farmer’s markets.

He also loved giving away his vegetables to the community like the bank tellers, doctor’s office, and local restaurants. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, was an avid Falcon’s football fan, and

was a chocolate aficionado. One of

his life’s lessons was, “a meal is not complete unless it is finished with chocolate.” Ray

was stubborn —

still doing things

he didn’t need to

be doing no matter how much his body did not want to cooperate with him.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Howard and Nellie (Clapp) Johnson; stepfather, Curtis Stapleton; sister, Roslyn

Johnson; and brother, Don Johnson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of more than 47 years, Evelyn Lagpao Johnson; son, Ray Curtis Johnson II; daughters, Jennifer Johnson (Jon Blank), Debbie Davis (Troy) and Denise Marshall (Dwayne); sister, Paula Laurens (Ben); grandchildren, Johnathon Conant, Anthony Conant, Gregory Conant and Savannah Johnson; three great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, from 3 to 6:45 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel. Ray will be laid to rest at Georgia National Cemetery on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of MGySGT Ray Johnson to Paralyzed Veterans of America at www.pva.org.

Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories

