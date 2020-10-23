Master Sgt. (Ret) Robert Glenn Langley, age 73, of Douglasville, Georgia was surrounded by his family as the Lord peacefully called him to his eternal home Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, after a long illness.
He was born in Siler City, North Carolina
on July 24, 1947, to Glenn Lindsay Langley and Barbara Allen Dorsett Langley. He lived there until he was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1966.
In the Army he found his niche for over 26 years and retired in 1993. He then went on to retire from the Veterans Administration, in Decatur, Georgia. In Their Honor Transports (provides transportation of deceased Veterans) provided a very touching escort of his body to the funeral home.
His family meant everything to him. He was a devoted husband and father. He was a simple man, who enjoyed fishing, bowling, wrestling, and golf.
When he retired you could find him working in his yard or helping his children. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he was on call 24/7 for them. He made sure he took them to sporting events, dance class, he filled in for father daughter events, even doctor appointments, school events, and treated them to “fast food”.
He was a man of few words but when he spoke people listened. He was a man of action — the kind of man people could lookup to and depend on. He enjoyed helping people and was involved in the GED Program at church and at the Paulding County Detention Center. He was of the Pentecostal faith and was a member of the Celebration Church of God in Dallas, Georgia.
Preceding him in death were his father, Glenn Lindsay Langley; mother, Barbara Dorsett Pugh; brothers, James Allen Langley and Donald Ray Langley; grandchild, Madison Teal Schroyer.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of over 47 years, Brenda Teal Langley; children, Jonathan (Donna) Langley, Sr. of Douglasville, Georgia, Barbara (Mark) Schroyer of Winston, Georgia, Tommy Langley of Douglasville, Georgia, Kimberly McDonald of Douglasville, Georgia; two nephews who were raised by MSG (Ret) and Mrs. Langley; Tommy Teal of Carrollton, Georgia and Clyde Teal of Douglasville, Georgia; brother, Shannon (Carolyn) Langley of Raleigh, NC; sister, Debbie Coore of Siler City, NC; brother-in-law, Wesley (Becky) Teal; sisters-in-law, Rebecca Langley, Elma Lou Langley and Rachel McCrickard; 14 grandchildren, Zachary Herwig, Jonathan Langley, Jr., Alexandria Langley, Matthew Langley, Sabrina Schroyer, Noah Schroyer, Lindsay Schroyer, Morgan Langley, Mason Langley, Merrick Langley, Ivy McDonald, Lily McDonald, Gage McDonald and Emily McDonald; three great-grandchildren, Liam, Thomas and Little Jonny.
Per Master Sgt. (Ret) Langley’s wishes he was cremated and due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Master Sgt. (Ret) Langley to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org. St. Jude Children’s Hospital was very near and dear to his heart. Donations may also be made in memory of Master Sgt. (Ret) Langley to the Wounded Warriors Project, www.wounded
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Master Sgt. (Ret) Langley by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
