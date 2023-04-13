Master Sgt. Virgil Jesse “Ike” Eisenmann (Retired Air Force), 82, of Douglasville, died Sunday, April 9, 2023.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 2-4 p.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel. The funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel. Interment will take place at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
