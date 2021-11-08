Matthew Pearson Hill, 23, of Winston, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, from 5-7:30 p.m. The funeral service will be Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Ephesus Baptist Church with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating. Following the service, Matthew will be laid to rest at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.

Service information

Nov 9
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home
Tuesday, November 9, 2021
4:00PM-6:30PM
Visitation
8640 Rose Ave
Douglasville, GA 30134
Nov 10
Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
2:00PM
Funeral Service
8445 Ephesus Church Road
Villa Rica, GA 30180
Nov 9
Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery
Tuesday, November 9, 2021
11:00PM
Burial
8445 Ephesus Church Road
Villa Rica, GA 30180
