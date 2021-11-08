Matthew Pearson Hill, 23, of Winston, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, from 5-7:30 p.m. The funeral service will be Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Ephesus Baptist Church with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating. Following the service, Matthew will be laid to rest at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Hill family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
