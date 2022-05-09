Matthew Tyler Christian, 28 of Paulding County passed away on Tuesday April 19, 2022, at WellStar Paulding Hospital.
Matthew “Matt” was born July 16, 1993, in Austell to Craig and Cherie Christian. Matt was a graduate of South Paulding High School and attended West Georgia Technical College. Matt was a carpenter by trade and a skilled cabinet maker.
He liked to travel and was always active and adventurous. Riding motorcycles and ATV’s on a trail or dirt track was one of his favorite activities. He enjoyed music, going to concerts
and watersports including scuba diving. He loved spending time with family and friends.
He was a loving
father and adored
his daughters Kyleigh and Kenzie. He never met a stranger and would do for others often. If he was not working on his own projects, he could be found helping others with theirs. When things were not going as expected, he would laugh and say “That’s just part of it”. His favorite expressions were “Speed and Strength” and “No Fear.”
Matt is predeceased by his devoted grandfather, Ed Christian. Those left to cherish his memory, include his daughters, Kyleigh and Kenzie; mother, Cherie Ann Christian; father, Craig Edward Christian; stepmother, Angela Barnes Christian; grandmothers, Carolyn Christian and Marcia Kunkle; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, stepsiblings and lifelong friends.
A celebration of Matthew’s life is planned for Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 4 p.m. at White Oak Park in Dallas. Please join family and friends to honor and celebrate the life of Matthew Tyler Christian.
To honor Matt’s memory, please consider making a donation to the Freedom Club Marietta in his name; http://www.freedomclub.org/donate/.
Matthew was an organ donor so that others may live. Please consider becoming an organ donor and give the gift of life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.